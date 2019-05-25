25th May 2019
Junior netball player invited for national trial

A young netball player has been invited to Glasgow for a Scotland Netball Squad trial.

Tahlia Leslie will try out for the Scottish Netball Squad.

Tahlia Leslie will try out for the under-17s squad when she travels to the Emirates Arena on 8th June.

Scouts spotted her talent during a few different district and pathway events this season, according to the Shetland Junior Netball Association.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page the association said: “Let’s all wish her well for her trial which is in a few weeks time.”

• We will have more on this story in the Sports section of next week’s newspaper.

 

