25th May 2019
Lerwick vandalism

Vandals have struck again in Lerwick – causing damage to a parked vehicle and the door of a property.

Police say the first incident occurred between 8pm on Saturday 18th May and 6.50am the next day. The wing mirror of a van parked at King Haakon Street was damaged.

A separate incident in Hoofields occurred between midnight and 1am on Thursday when a door and its frame were damaged.

Police are keen to speak to two men who were seen in the area, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or call in at Lerwick Police Station.

• Police chief Lindsay Tulloch this week warned there had been an increase in the amount of vandalism – with more than 20 reports since the start of April. Full coverage of what he told members of the council’s community safety and resilience board are included in this week’s Shetland Times.

