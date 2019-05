Police are appealing for information following reports of a “careless” overtaking manoeuvre in Lerwick.

Two cyclists were “overtaken very closely by a blue car” in the face of an oncoming vehicle on the Sound Brae (A970). The incident occurred at about 11am on Sunday, according to PC John Williamson.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information should contace police on 101 or visit the station in Lerwick.