26th May 2019
EU election – Lib Dems top isles poll ahead of SNP

The breakdown of how Shetlanders voted in the European Parliament elections has been declared with the Liberal Democrats getting the most support.

The SNP came second with the Brexit Party taking third place.

Lib Dems secured the backing of 2001 voters while the SNP came in with 1,751 votes, an increase of 8.6 per cent. The newly-formed Brexit Party took 1,330 votes (19.7 per cent).

Scottish Greens got enough backing to come in fourth place with 756 votes ahead of the Conservatives with 342 and Labour with 305.

Votes were cast on Thursday and the count began in Lerwick Town Hall at 7pm on Sunday. The result was announced by Jan Riise shortly after 11pm.

The votes cast in the isles will be collated with other areas across Scotland to work out the six MEPs returned to represent the Scottish region. That result will not be known until Monday when the Western Isles votes are counted.

The results from Shetland are:

Change UK – 82

Conservative and Unionist –342

Labour – 305

Liberal Democrats – 2001

Scottish Greens – 756

SNP – 1751

The Brexit Party – 1330

Ukip – 151

Gordon Edgar – 23

Ken Parke – 9

Turnout was 39.6 per cent with voters at Uyeasound in Unst recording the highest voter engagement of 55.1 per cent (54 of 98 registered voters).

The polling station turnout was 29.5 per cent, while 69.5 per cent of those who chose a postal vote took part in the ballot.

Across Scotland (not including the Western Isles) there was an increased turnout of 39.9 per cent compared to 32.6 per cent in 2014.

The turnout for the whole UK stands at 35.8 per cent, up by 1.9 per cent on 2014 with the biggest increase in turnout reportedly in remain supporting areas.

• Full coverage of the election result will be included in Friday’s Shetland Times.

