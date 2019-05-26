26th May 2019
Spurs thrash Celtic in Madrid Cup final

Lerwick Spurs continued their good run of form with an impressive 6-1 win in the Madrid Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.

The Spurs team celebrate their big win in the Madrid Cup final. Photo: Brian Gray

The thrashing of town rivals Celtic saw Spurs pick up their first silverware of the season.

Connel Gresham hit the back of the net four times with youngster Ronan Grant and striker Paul Molloy adding to the Spurs’ total.

James Aitken got the consolation goal for Celtic but the celebrations were reserved for the high-scoring Spurs team.

• There will be full coverage of the Delta Marine Madrid Cup in Friday’s Shetland Times.

