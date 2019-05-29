29th May 2019
Man alleged to have carried out Lerwick assault is remanded

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting a man in Lerwick and hitting him on the head with a saucepan.

Andrew Valentine, 27, of Stirling denied carrying out the assault in the town’s Ladies Drive when he appeared in the dock on Wednesday.

The offence is said to have happened on Monday.

Trial was fixed for 4th July with an intermediate diet, via videolink, scheduled for 19th June.

Bail was refused.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

