New £3m fund boosts fishmarket’s green credentials

Lerwick Port Authority’s new whitefish market which is on schedule to be finished early next year has received a £3 million funding package to help improve its sustainability.

The new market will help meet increasing demand from the commercial fishing industry. It will more than double the existing capacity for landings, extending to a 1,600 square metre market.

Sustainable building materials and the latest green technology are being used in an effort to improve the port’s energy efficiency. Measures include LED lighting, modern refrigeration, heating controls and insulation.

Set to be completed early next year, the authority estimates the new market will use 44-50 per cent less energy compared to the current site.

The financial support has come from Bank of Scotland’s £2 billion Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI). It helps businesses lower carbon emissions, financing energy efficiency improvements and large-scale renewable energy projects.

The £7.6 million market is also being backed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

It is thought the new market may create new jobs, adding to the 51 people already employed by the port authority, which has a £10 million a year turnover.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said: “The improved efficiency and increased capacity of the new market completes a phase of developments to create a modern fit-for-purpose hub for the fishing industry at Mair’s Quay.

“Bank of Scotland has been by our side for more than 100 years. Thanks to its support, we are able to grow our business sustainably and efficiently, while reducing environmental impact.”

Bank of Scotland relationship manager Carolyn Martin said: “Scotland is building a reputation as a world leader in sustainable business practices. It has been very rewarding to help the team at Lerwick Port Authority capitalise on this trend.

“It can now meet increased demand for space in its market and futureproof a business that is such an important lynchpin of Shetland’s economy.”