Eggs hatch under Land Rover bonnet

Eggs nestled under the bonnet of a Land Rover have hatched – and one busy mother has now got four hungry mouths to feed.

The new arrivals have been hotly anticipated by Tingwall couple Yvette Coupe and Cameron Dade, who were forced to put on hold plans to sell their four-by-four after they discovered a bird’s nest with a clutch of five eggs in the engine bay.

Nests can be removed from car engines with a special licence. But the couple decided to leave the eggs be and use their other car instead.



Now, Ms Coupe says that four of the eggs have hatched. She believes the final remaining egg will be pushed out by the mum once she gives up on it.

“I’m really thrilled that the clutch has survived, it has been worth putting the Land Rover sale on hold for a few weeks,” she said.

“We’re really excited to watch them grow and progress and all going well they should fledge in about three weeks.”