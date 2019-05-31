31st May 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Farmers to demand policy change at Holyrood

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Farmers will be gathering at Holyrood on Tuesday to demand change in farming policy.

Producers are due to meet MSPs from all major parties in a bid to press home the need for measures to address climate change and biodiversity loss – while safeguarding long-term food production.

It comes on the first anniversary of the Scottish Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN).

Last year Cunningsburgh farmer Hazel Mackenzie, of Aithsetter, was named as one of two Scottish producers on a 12-strong steering group.

Isles MSP Tavish Scott said it was important to mark the network’s first year.

“Agriculture is a crucial Scottish industry from Shetland to Stranraer,” he said.

“The Scottish NFFN have a central role in influencing the future of support and policy that will affect crofters and farmers in the years ahead.

“This anniversary is important for that reason – our future is very much at stake.”

Agriculture is said to be one of the largest emitters of CO2 and the wider industry poses a challenge to Scottish government aims to reach CO2 targets by 2050.

Chairman of NFFN Scotland, Michael Clarke, said: “There has never been a more critical time for government to act and empower farmers to tackle climate change and future food security.

“We know the Scottish government recognises the scale of that challenge and we want to work with them to help develop and roll out workable, farmer-friendly policies which will deliver for all farmers and crofters and for the people of Scotland.”

NFFN Scotland have put together four key policy asks for MSPs:

• Clarity on a future land use policy for Scotland which supports and rewards farmers and crofters based on the environmental benefits they deliver.

• A recognition that productivity must be underpinned by environmental sustainability to ensure long-term food security.

• All Scottish public bodies lead by example, supporting sustainable and nature-friendly Scottish food production.

• Future trade deals must not undercut the high agricultural and environmental standards delivered by farmers.

Tags:
Farming
Holyrood
Tavish Scott

More articles about Farming, Holyrood and Tavish Scott

Scott challenges First Minister over closure of Sandwick nursery
Scott challenges First Minister over closure of Sandwick nursery
09/05/2019
Auctioneers’ praise for NorthLink Ferries
Auctioneers’ praise for NorthLink Ferries
16/04/2019
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
29/03/2019
Crofters’ Brexit concerns must be heard, warns Carmichael
Crofters’ Brexit concerns must be heard, warns Carmichael
20/03/2019
Government minister facing challenge over Islands Act
Government minister facing challenge over Islands Act
05/02/2019
Youngsters asked for views on Scottish parliament
Youngsters asked for views on Scottish parliament
04/02/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top