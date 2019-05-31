31st May 2019
Woman remanded after alleged offences

A Lerwick woman has been remanded in custody for allegedly stealing and behaving aggressively.

Sarah Patterson, 33, of Hoofields, allegedly acted in a threatening or abusive manner in the town on 30th May.

She is said to have been shouting, swearing and striking the door of an address, before trying to gain entry through a window and directive abusive gestures and remarks to two people inside.

The offence is said to have happened while Patterson was subject to a court undertaking.

Patterson is also said to have made threats and behaved aggressively on a bus between Lerwick and Mossbank on 16th April.

A third complaint alleges she stole a photo and a child’s artwork in Sandveien a week earlier.

The case against Patterson was continued without plea until 5th June.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

