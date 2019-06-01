Laurenson and Balfour give Shetland 2-0 win over Orkney

Shetland’s bid to retain the coveted Stuart Cup got off to a strong start this morning as the home side gained a 2-0 victory over Orkney on the hockey pitch at Brae.

A well deserved 10th minute goal by vice captain Bethany Laurenson put Shetland in a strong position during the first half.

And 20 minutes into the second half Shetland consolidated its lead with a goal from Astri Balfour