2nd June 2019
Police investigate theft at Lerwick shop

Investigations are underway after a window was smashed at a Lerwick newsagent.

Police believe a window at J.J Taylor in Commercial Road was smashed after midnight on Saturday morning.

Items were removed from the shop display.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Police Scotland in Shetland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, attend at Lerwick Police Station.

