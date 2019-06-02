Football and athletics victories keep Shetland ahead

The Shetland Junior Inter-County team was holding on to the lead heading into Sunday afternoon’s swimming at the Clickimin.

Before the final event, which Shetland has dominated in recent years, the team’s overall score was 107 to Orkney’s 93.

The home team got off to a strong start on Saturday with a 2-0 win in the hockey. Shetland then went on to enjoy success in both athletics and football.

In the track and field the final scores were 56-40 in Shetland’s favour. Joint team captain Seumas Mackay was among the winners, setting a new 800m record in the process (1.58.8).

The footballers were next up and kept the winning streak going. Goals from Jack Fitzsimmons and Josh Carroll were enough to get the points for Shetland in Saturday’s last event leaving the overall scores standing at 76-45.

Unfortunately, the netball team were not able to win on Sunday morning – the final score being 31-48 after a tough encounter.

The swimming started at 12.30pm on Sunday.