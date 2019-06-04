5th June 2019
UPDATED: Promoter confirms Gazza show is pulled

Legendary former footballer Paul Gascoigne’s upcoming show at the Clickimin Leisure Centre has been cancelled days after tickets went on sale.

Promoter Stephen Stuart and company Events 105 expressed disappointment after announcing the decision in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

The post reads: “Following a conversation with the venue’s management we have been told in no uncertain terms that the venue wish not to be associated with Paul Gascoigne and as such they have decided to cancel the event at their venue.”

Mr Stuart claims the Clickimin decided to pull the event in part because of a video which surfaced over the weekend and received widespread media coverage. It shows Gascoigne apparently asking a man for drugs, although the context is not known.

However, Shetland Recreation Trust which operates the Clickimin complex later said the reason for the cancellation was because of an unpaid deposit.

Clickimin Leisure Complex manager Robert Geddes said: “A deposit payment due as per our event terms and conditions had not been received from Paul Gascoigne’s promoter, therefore we were left with no choice but to cancel the event.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, and I can assure all those who have paid for tickets will be refunded in full via Shetland Box Office.”

Events 105 said that they “have been stopped from providing fans of Paul Gascoigne in Shetland the opportunity to meet one of their idols”.

Mr Stuart said that it was “very, very disappointing” and that Gascoigne himself had been very much looking forward to coming to Shetland for the first time.

Asked about the possiblility of alternative venues, Mr Stuart said Mareel was not big enough and the company would now begin issuing full refunds to those who had bought tickets.

Mr Gascoigne responded to the decision with a tweet on Tuesday morning, sarcastically thanking the Clickimin for their “support” in cancelling his show.

Tickets for the event were still on sale on the Shetland Arts website as the decision was announced.

The show, which was supposed to be held on Friday, 2nd August, would have seen Mr Gascoigne entertain the crowd with stories from an illustrious career which saw him turn out for Tottenham Hotspur, Glasgow Rangers and Newcastle United.

 

