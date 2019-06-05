Brae entrepreneurs hope for Scottish success

Young entrepreneurs from the Brae High School will find out today if their business can win national approval.

Replenish have created aluminium water bottles in an attempt to reduce and raise awareness of the damage that plastic waste is currently causing to our environment.

S6 pupil, and member of Replenish, Freya Balfour said of the group’s ethos that: “From the beginning we’ve been committed to making a sustainable change, and corporate social responsibility has been a really important part of our whole journey”.

The five-strong group clinched top spot in the Shetland Young Enterprise of the Year Award in April this year, and today will take their business to the Edinburgh Corn Exchange for the Scottish Young Enterprise finals.

As the regional winner for Shetland, Replenish will also hope to take the title of Scottish Company of the Year, which will give them the opportunity to appear at the UK finals in London later this month.

You can cast your vote for the group to take the People’s Choice Award this afternoon by voting at this link – https://yes.org.uk/competitions.php?finalist=40&competition=4