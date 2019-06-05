‘Deplorable behaviour’ results in woman being remanded

A Lerwick woman who stole a child’s artwork and caused a disturbance on bus a in a bout of “deplorable behaviour” has been remanded in custody.

Sarah Patterson, 33, of Hoofields, admitted stealing the items from an address in Sandveien when she appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Patterson had drunkenly hailed a taxi shortly before 8pm on 9th April.

She asked to be taken to a friend’s house, but gave the wrong address to the driver.

She walked into the house on her arrival.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Patterson helped herself to the artwork, which was said to be a Mother’s Day card, before leaving the address.

“The householder told her to leave and as she did so she uplifted the image of the householder’s young child and several artwork projects that the child had completed,” he said.

Patterson also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on a bus on 16th April while she was “heavily intoxicated”.

Mr MacKenzie said the bus had been just leaving when Patterson banged on its side wanting entry.

He said Patterson was clearly intoxicated, had a bottle of vodka and was “immediately loud, vocal and belligerent”.

On leaving the bus she pushed a 15 year-old girl with her hand against her forehead.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said he had obtained a letter from Patterson’s support worker at the substance misuse recovery service.

He said Patterson had no control over her behaviour when alcohol was involved.

“Without any prompting from me she said she was full of remorse. It’s all well and good being sorry after the event, but she needs to make sure she’s not involved in this behaviour.

“If she drinks at all this is the kind of thing that happens.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank paused for thought before addressing Patterson.

“On one hand, this is deplorable behaviour, and it’s also troubling behaviour as well.”

He adjourned the case for background reports. But, adding he wanted to seek information regarding risk assessment and public protection, he ordered Patterson be remanded.

Patteson will appear in court again on 3rd July.