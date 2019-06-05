6th June 2019
Police seize drugs worth £12,000 in the last week

in Headlines, News, ST Online

A woman has been arrested in connection a seizure of Class A drugs with a street value of approximately £6,000.

Police say a 46 year-old was detained coming off the overnight ferry from Aberdeen on Wednesday morning.

The woman remains in police custody and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in Lerwick.

In the last week, in conjunction with Dogs Against Drugs, local officers are said to have intercepted Class A drugs worth a total of £12,000 which was destined for sale in the isles.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We will continue to make every effort to ensure Shetland is a risky and unsafe community for dealers to profit from the sale of illegal drugs.

“We need the community to help us and I would urge the public to phone in and report any information they have on people they suspect to be involved in selling and abusing controlled drugs.”

