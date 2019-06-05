Sumburgh Airport strike called off

An air traffic controller strike planned for Wednesday, 12th June has been called off by union Prospect after they received a new pay offer from Hial.

Sumburgh Airport was set to close for a day next week after talks between the two sides broke down again last month.

Loganair had been forced to re-time several flights and add additional flights to the Tuesday evening and Thursday morning around the strike to accommodate passengers affected.

However, Prospect national secretary Richard Hardy announced on Wednesday that they had decided to call off the strike as a result of a revised pay offer from Sumburgh Airport operator Hial.

Workers will continue to work to rule, he added.

Managing director of Hial, Inglis Lyon, welcomed the news, saying: “we are pleased Prospect has taken the decision to suspend strike action to allow consultation on our offer to take place.

“Our aim is to resolve this dispute as soon as possible and we will, of course, continue to engage with Prospect as it consults members on our proposal.”

Passengers are urged to contact their airline regarding flights and travel arrangements on the 12th.