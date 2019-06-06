7th June 2019
Lifeboat attends shellfish boat crash

The Aith Lifeboat was called out after a shellfish boat hit rocks near St Ninian’s Isle on Thursday morning.

A call came in just before 10am after the Scotties Pride hit rocks and began taking on water.

The lifeboat was shortly on the scene to aid the boat and its one crew member.

Pumps aboard the boat were working by 12:30pm and it was being towed into Scalloway alongside the lifeboat.

The lifeboat and the Scotties Pride were both expected to arrive into Scalloway Harbour between 1:30 and 2:00pm.

