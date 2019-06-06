New chair appointed to Shetland Charitable Trust

Andrew Cooper has been appointed as the new chair of the Shetland Charitable Trust.

Trustee Robbie Leask nominated Mr Cooper at the beginning of Thursday evening’s meeting, and with no objections Mr Cooper took the chair.

He had previously held the position of vice-chair at the trust.

The position had remained vacant since previous chair Bobby Hunter stood down last week.

Mr Hunter signalled his intention to step down earlier this year, after around seven years in charge of the trust.

The trust – set up to distribute money from the oil industry to local causes – has paid out £300 million to charities, organisations and individuals.