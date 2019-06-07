7th June 2019
High number of speeding offences reported

A high number of speeding charges have been brought against motorists in Shetland this week.

Police in Shetland have said that they have charged 15 motorists with speeding offences in the period between Monday and Thursday this week, “at various locations” on the A970 main road between Dunrossness and Brae.

It appears that speeding motorists on the isles “are not deterred” by the reported increase in motorists being charged with speeding in Shetland, they have said.

Three drivers have also been charged this week with failing to obey prohibitions on Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “We do not want to criminalise people but we have to do everything we can to ensure there are no fatalities on our roads and everyone using the road can do so without fear of serious injury.

“I ask drivers to appreciate the danger they cause by ignoring the national speed limit and limits set in restricted areas such as schools and other built up areas”.

Lerwick police
Speeding

Brae vandalism appeal
Police name victim of Burns Lane fire in Lerwick
Collision between vehicle and cyclist near Lerwick roundabout
