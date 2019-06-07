Tory MSP to visit isles

A Tory MSP is visiting the isles this weekend.

Maurice Corry is convener of the cross-party group on armed forces and veterans community.

The West Scotland MSP is due to visit the Royal British Legion in Lerwick, and is also scheduled to meet council and NHS Shetland representatives.

He also plans to meet Lerwick RNLI representatives at the Lerwick lifeboat open day on Saturday, as well as Shetland Coastguard on Sunday.