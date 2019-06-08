8th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Dry weather as hundreds enjoy open day

The Lerwick Lifeboat’s annual open day was held at the Victoria Pier in Lerwick on Saturday, with hundreds turning up to support the lifeline service.

Weather remained dry throughout the day, with live music, a BBQ, and a tea tent among the amenities available for visitors to enjoy.

Lerwick Police, Coastguard and Fire services were also on hand to offer advice to interested locals and to support the Lerwick Lifeboat crew.

The Northlink ferry also offered her trip around Noss once again, which proved as popular as ever with tourists and locals.

This post will be updated once we receive a total amount raised by the Lerwick Lifeboat today.

