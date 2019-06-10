10th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Gender pay gap narrowing, council say

Gender pay gap narrowing, council say
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The pay gap between men and women is narrowing, according to Shetland Islands Council.

The council have published new findings which show a pay gap of almost eight per cent exists between men and women.

However, this represents a three per cent reduction from the previous study, released in 2017.

In the new report, the council acknowledge that the pay gap is still “of concern” to them and will require “further investigations”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) advise that any gender pay gap within a defined ‘equal pay work set’ of greater than five per cent is concerning and action must be taken to address the gap.

Head of human resources Denise Bell said: “We are continuing to close the gender pay gap and address workplace inequalities within the council.

“The gender pay gap is an indicator of the systemic inequality that women experience in society and we support any action which tackles the causes of women’s inequality at work.

“We encourage all our employees to challenge inequalities and make a positive contribution to creating an inclusive workplace culture.”

The report also shows that the local authority workforce is dominated by women, with a majority of 65.5 per cent against the 34.5 per cent of males.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

 

 

Tags:
pay gap
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about pay gap and Shetland Islands Council

Councillors reject extension for Sella Ness accommodation camp
Councillors reject extension for Sella Ness accommodation camp
27/05/2019
Motion highlights concerns over state pension inequality
Motion highlights concerns over state pension inequality
15/05/2019
Tingwall flights back to normal on Friday
Tingwall flights back to normal on Friday
09/05/2019

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top