Gender pay gap narrowing, council say

The pay gap between men and women is narrowing, according to Shetland Islands Council.

The council have published new findings which show a pay gap of almost eight per cent exists between men and women.

However, this represents a three per cent reduction from the previous study, released in 2017.

In the new report, the council acknowledge that the pay gap is still “of concern” to them and will require “further investigations”.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) advise that any gender pay gap within a defined ‘equal pay work set’ of greater than five per cent is concerning and action must be taken to address the gap.

Head of human resources Denise Bell said: “We are continuing to close the gender pay gap and address workplace inequalities within the council.

“The gender pay gap is an indicator of the systemic inequality that women experience in society and we support any action which tackles the causes of women’s inequality at work.

“We encourage all our employees to challenge inequalities and make a positive contribution to creating an inclusive workplace culture.”

The report also shows that the local authority workforce is dominated by women, with a majority of 65.5 per cent against the 34.5 per cent of males.

