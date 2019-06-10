10th June 2019
Rotary Club hold wellbeing event

Rotary Club hold wellbeing event
The Rotary Club of Shetland held a health and wellbeing show across the weekend at the Clickimin Leisure Complex.

The Bowls Hall was open to the public between 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday and 10:00am-4:00pm on Sunday for the event, which promoted and featured local groups such as Mind Your Head and Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Vice-president David Anderson hangs on alongside president Robbie McGregor and physiotherapist Alison Laurenson.

Physiotherapists, dentists, opticians and other healthcare professionals also attended the event in Lerwick.

Rotary club vice-president David Anderson said that although numbers attending “were less than expected”, the club had received “a lot of positive feedback” from both visitors and exhibitors.

“It is very likely that the rotary club will have another event like this in the future.”

He added that those on the MRI Scanner appeal stall had also been able to engage with visitors “more effectively”.

 

 

