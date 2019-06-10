10th June 2019
Whitedale to host Spurs in Highland Amateur Cup

Lerwick Spurs and Whitedale will face each other in the third round of the Highland Amateur Cup after both enjoyed big wins to negotiate their way through round two.

Spurs put seven past Kirkwall Hotspurs, in Orkney, while Whitedale hit Western Isles champions Carloway for six. The third round tie will be played at Strom on 29th June.

Both Shetland sides had to travel south for the second round fixtures but the journeys did not seem to disrupt their preparations.

The young Spurs team which travelled to Kirkwall.

A much-changed Spurs team started quickly in Kirkwall, with several youngsters stepping up to the plate and proving their worth.

It was one of the young players, Ronan Grant, who opened the scoring after five minutes. But it was Sam Maver who found himself most heavily among the goals, scoring five of Spurs’ total. Josh Carroll added the seventh – and his first senior goal.

Meanwhile, Whitedale took on Western Isles champions Carloway in a fixture that was played in Tain.

Whitedale were also quick off the mark and stamped their authority early in the game, notching up a 3-0 lead within 20 minutes.

Greg Tulloch scored the first with Bobby Scott and Ali Scott adding to the early tally.

Carloway did pull one back before halftime, but Whitedale were quick out of the blocks after the break. Jordan Young scored a great goal to make it 4-1 with Tulloch and B Scott netting again to take the total to six.

After their high-scoring exploits both teams will fancy their chances in a third round tie that is bound to attract a lot of interest locally. Full match reports will be included in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Whitedale put six goals past Carloway in the second round of the Highland Amateur Cup.

