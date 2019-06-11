11th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Councillors to hold meetings at St Ringan’s

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Council meetings are due to be held in St Ringan’s – the current home of the main Shetland Library.

Elected members agreed the former church be “re-purposed” as the council chamber during the full council meeting on Wednesday but only after it went to a vote.

It follows concerns the existing chamber in the town hall was not fit for purpose.

The library, meanwhile, is expected to move back to the nearby old library building.

George Smith backed the motion as it stood but  Ian Scott moved an amendment that the two issues of rehousing the library and the council chamber be dealt with separately. The original motion was carreied by 14 votes to five.

During the meeting councillors backed plans to press ahead with the refurbishment of the building, which is badly in need of repair.

An updated business case went before members – but papers warned an extra £722,221 will be required. That is down to an increase in construction costs since the original budget of £900,000 was set for the works.

Councillors had approved the refurbishment of the old library building back in November 2015.

The project was significantly delayed following the evacuation of staff from the North Ness offices into the old library almost a year later.

• More to follow in this week’s newspaper.

Tags:
council chamber
library
Town Hall

More articles about council chamber, library and Town Hall

Obesity figures for P1 children are above the national average
Obesity figures for P1 children are above the national average
18/12/2018
Suffragette flag flies high at town hall
Suffragette flag flies high at town hall
08/03/2018
Town hall time capsule is replaced
Town hall time capsule is replaced
03/08/2017
Council ‘flags up’ latest development in town hall restoration
Council ‘flags up’ latest development in town hall restoration
21/01/2017
Loganair ditches Flybe, SCT sets its budget and ‘centralisation’ blasted
Loganair ditches Flybe, SCT sets its budget and ‘centralisation’ blasted
25/11/2016
76th anniversary of the Battle of Britain marked by Hillhead ceremony
76th anniversary of the Battle of Britain marked by Hillhead ceremony
18/09/2016

One comment

  1. James J Paton

    Goodness meI After so many years WHY excatly is the Town Hall Chamber no longer fit for purpose? Throughing more money away. Surely much more important issues to tackling in Shetland like its own home made climate change, plastic use, tackling alcohol and drug addiction, housing, sustainable development.
    What’s wrong with St Olaf’s Hall, Islesburgh Community Centre, evening meetings in new AHS, Shetland College, NAFC, Bit of creative thinking required Cllrs. C’mon you can do, I know its not the default course of action.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top