11th June 2019
Emma Macdonald made new chairwoman of council’s planning committee

The council’s depute leader has been appointed chairman of the SIC’s planning committee.

Shetland North member Emma Macdonald accepted a nomination from political leader Steven Coutts during Wednesday’s full council meeting.

It follows the decision on Monday by Theo Smith, who has served as planning chairman since the local elections were held two years ago, to step down from the committee.

During Wednesday’s meeting Mr Smith was described as “a hard act to follow” by council convener, Malcolm Bell.

