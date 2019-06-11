Sixareen, ferry and coastguard tug will join Shetland Boat Week line-up

Shetland Amenity Trust has launched the programme of events for this year’s Shetland Boat Week, to be held from 5th to 11th August.

The event includes a number of new activities to complement the return of firm favourites. The public will again have a chance to experience sailing in a sixareen in Lerwick Harbour, and take a tour on board the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland and coastguard tug Ievoli Black.

The boat week yoal race features again this year, and boat owners are invited to take part in their own small boats for an eela night, and the finale parade.

A Taste of Shetland is partnering Shetland Amenity Trust this year to trial a seafood-based produce marketplace and will be co-ordinating seafood cookery demonstrations at Hay’s Dock. The dock will also host a range of drop-in activities including model boat sailing, face-painting, craft activities, rowing trips and demonstrations.

The traditional boat display will feature a selection of Jimmy Smith boats alongside other local builders and a special exhibition about Mr Smith inside the museum and archives foyer.

There is still time to submit a traditional Shetland boat for inclusion in the outdoor exhibition. To inquire, contact co-ordinator Emma Miller at emma@realtaevents.co.uk or call 07753 806095.

Amenity trust chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie said: “This year’s programme looks fantastic. There is enough to keep even the keenest of boat enthusiasts busy all week and for those who just want to dip a toe in the water of our maritime heritage, it’s a perfect opportunity. There’s plenty to do on land and, more importantly on the sea, with lots of boat trips planned every day.

“It’s great to see the modern maritime elements included so naturally alongside the traditional, and our group of sponsors have been fantastic as always at assisting us to provide this programme for our local community and visitors to our islands.”

Shetland Boat Week is sponsored by Ocean Kinetics, So Much to Sea, Lerwick Port Authority and Serco NorthLink Ferries. It is one of the festivals organised by the amenity trust each year.

The nature festival (6th to 14th July) has also launched its programme this week and the 10th year of wool week (28th September to 6th October) looks set to be bigger than ever.