13th June 2019
Coastguard called out after yacht suffers distress
Two people have been airlifted from a yacht around 90 miles east of Sumburgh.

The coastguard helicopter was scrambled shortly before 5am on Thursday.

The 55-foot yacht was reported to be in distress.

Weather was bad and the two-man crew had struggled in the conditions.

Shetland Coastguard said the crew, both believed to be male, were taken back to Sumburgh by the rescue helicopter.

The aircraft landed in Sumburgh shortly before half past eight.

The yacht is being towed to Stavanger by another vessel which was in the area at the time.

