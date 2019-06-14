14th June 2019
Travel disruption likely due to Aberdeen Airport dispute

Air passengers flying from Shetland could face travel disruption following an escalation in the dispute over pay and pensions at Aberdeen Airport.

Two dates of industrial action have been announced and are due to take place on 27th and 28th June.

Unite the union says both stoppages will take place between 6am and 10am.

The airport is part of AGS Airports Limited group, which also owns Glasgow where a series of industrial stoppages are taking pace over the coming days.

Unite says the dispute centres on a pay claim and AGS closing the defined benefit pension scheme.

Its members at Aberdeen Airport have previously taken two twelve hour stoppages on 7th and 10th June at exactly the same time action was undertaken at Glasgow Airport.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We want the public to understand that our members do not take this action lightly.”

Aberdeen Airport

