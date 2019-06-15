Midsummer carnival festivities
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in Headlines, News, ST Online
Lerwick became a sea of colour and festivity on Saturday night as the Midsummer Carnival brought plenty of celebration.
People gathered in their hundreds to see this year’s selection of floats taking part.
Several Jarl’s Squads joined the proceedings, which started off at Lerwick’s Lower Hillhead.
Motorcyclists performing stunts, while Viking Galleys and emergency vehicles sporting balloons all added to the occasion.
Tags: