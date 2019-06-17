Good Daye as 96 runners compete in annual half marathon

The 13th Simmer Dim Half Marathon was held on Sunday and won by Steve Daye.

A large field of 96 runners set off from Cunningsburgh for the 13.1-mile run, finishing at the Clickimin athletics track in Lerwick.

Shetland AAC athlete Daye led comfortably from the start to finish in a time of one hour 16 minutes and 55 seconds.

There was a close race behind him for second place which eventually saw Russell Gair take the lead from Unst man Matthew Cox as they came into town. Gair finished second and first veteran in 1:21.20, only 12 seconds ahead of Cox.

With only a few weeks to go until the island games Daye and Cox look to be in good form for donning the Shetland vest.

For the women it was one of the contingent of Aberdeen Metro runners, Alison Matthews, who celebrated her birthday by finishing first in 1:29.40.

Locals Fiona Shearer (1:40.41) and Susan Linklater (1:45.35) were second and third respectively. Interestingly all three were also in the veteran class.

Seventeen-year-old Eldon Wigram was the youngest runner and he finished 13th in 1:34.22 while everyone was delighted to see the return of Island Medics celebrity 85-year-old Bobby Thomson who broke his hip in the race last year. With the loudest cheer of the day he crossed the finish line in 3:15.46.

Full report in The Shetland Times on Friday.