Heritage alliance heads to Voe

People involved with heritage in their local communities are for the first time being invited to make their voices heard in a Scotland-wide series of research workshops which heads to Shetland later this month.

The Scottish Community Heritage Alliance (SCHA) initiative was started by a grassroots group 18 months ago in response to growing concerns over the pressures faced by the community heritage sector. This year it has taken to the road to run 12 discussion days from Dumfries to Voe Public Hall on 29th June.

At the heart of the conversation is what volunteer-led groups need and want, and whether a new national network run by and for community heritage in Scotland would be a good idea.

The workshop is being supported locally by the Shetland Heritage Association, with keen interest being shown by groups such as Moder Dy. More details in this week’s Shetland Times.