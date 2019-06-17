Island games 2019 – opening ceremony roles for runner Mackay and shooter Laurenson

Clay shooter John Magnus Laurenson from Burra will lead the Shetland team into the opening ceremony in Gibraltar at his fourteenth island games.

Laurenson, who will be the flag bearer, has taken part in every island games but one since he first competed in the Finnish island of Åland in 1991.

At the last games in Gotland in 2017 he won gold, after previously picking up six bronze and three silver medals. He has also represented Scotland three times.

Track athlete Seumas Mackay will be the water carrier at the opening ceremony. He will pour water from Shetland into a fountain which includes water from all the competing islands and which runs throughout the games week.

Mackay, a member of the Scottish Athletics National Academy, will go on to defend his 800 metres title and will also be competing in the 400 metres.