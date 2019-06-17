Police look for witnesses after careless driving is reported

Two reports of alleged careless driving on Sunday were reported to the police who are now looking for witnesses.

The first incident happened about 11.40am on the A970 at Gulberwick. A black Seat car was said to have been travelling north when the driver carried out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre into oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding runners during the Simmer Dim half marathon.

The second incident was around 9pm, again on the A970 heading towards the Tesco supermarket at Lerwick’s South Road. A black Peugeot was said to have been carrying out dangerous overtaking on blind corners and travelling at excessive speeds.

The police are also seeking assistance after a car parked on Commercial Road in Lerwick was vandalised. The wing mirror was damaged between 8pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to phone 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call at the Lerwick police station.