Vision to Re-Create Scalloway published

A public drop-in event is being held on Sunday to mark the publication of the Re-Create Scalloway Vision and Action Plan, and to hear plans for the next stage of the project.

The project has seen a number of community engagement events, including workshops and surveys, in the last 12 months. Local residents have prioritised areas for improvements in the village, including redeveloping the former youth centre, increasing the parking at Burn Beach and improving the village waterfront.

Almost 300 young people contributed, through community engagement events held at the Youth Centre, Scalloway Primary School and Anderson High School. Over 200 people attended workshops during May, June and November last year.

The project is being led by Scalloway Community Council and the Re-Create Scalloway Working Group with support from Shetland Islands Council.

Sunday’s drop-in event will be held at the Scalloway Youth Centre between noon and 4pm. This will present the finalised “spatial vision”, showing the key sites in the village that have been identified for change, and the “action plan”, setting out the priorities for change.

These will form part of the Local Place Plan which will be subject to public consultation later in the year. When approved, this will be adopted as planning guidance by Shetland Islands Council.

Councillor Alastair Cooper said: “The local community has made some very positive contributions to the Re-Create Scalloway project and I’m pleased to see the outcomes to date.

“Residents in Scalloway have shared their thoughts on what they’d like to see improved in the village and these are now presented in the Spatial Vision and Action Plan.

“I’d urge anyone who has been involved in the consultation events, or is interested in the future of the village, to come along to find out more.”