19th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Bristow helicopter lands after ‘on-board emergency’

Bristow helicopter lands after ‘on-board emergency’
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A Bristow helicopter landed at Sumburgh this morning after declaring an “on-board emergency”.

Around 20 passengers were onboard the flight when the emergency was declared.

A spokesman for the company said: “A Sikorksy S92 aircraft operating from Aberdeen made a safe, precautionary landing in Sumburgh shortly after 10:30am today (Wednesday, June 19, 2019) to allow for engineering checks following a minor technical issue.

“Onward travel for passengers will be arranged in due course.”

The emergency at Sumburgh Airport was stood down at around 10:50am.

Tags:
Bristow Helicopters
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Bristow Helicopters and Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh Airport strike called off
Sumburgh Airport strike called off
05/06/2019
Shetland Arts to open shop at Sumburgh Airport
Shetland Arts to open shop at Sumburgh Airport
09/04/2019
Loganair air confirms flight disruption due to planned strike
Loganair air confirms flight disruption due to planned strike
27/03/2019

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top