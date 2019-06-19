Bristow helicopter lands after ‘on-board emergency’

A Bristow helicopter landed at Sumburgh this morning after declaring an “on-board emergency”.

Around 20 passengers were onboard the flight when the emergency was declared.

A spokesman for the company said: “A Sikorksy S92 aircraft operating from Aberdeen made a safe, precautionary landing in Sumburgh shortly after 10:30am today (Wednesday, June 19, 2019) to allow for engineering checks following a minor technical issue.

“Onward travel for passengers will be arranged in due course.”

The emergency at Sumburgh Airport was stood down at around 10:50am.