19th June 2019
Man sentenced after saucepan offence

A man is back behind bars after admitting assaulting a man with a saucepan and causing injury – an offence which took place just over a month after he was released from prison.

Andrew Valentine, 27, of Stirling was sentenced to three months and two weeks after he appeared in the dock before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Valentine admitted striking his victim on the head with a saucepan on 27th May in Lerwick’s Ladies Drive.

The court heard Valentine had been released from prison on licence on 10th April after being sentenced to 28 months in February last year.

His sentence was not due to expire until 8th June 2020.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

