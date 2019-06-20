Man fined for possession of cocaine

A man has been warned to stay away from drugs in future after being fined £360 at Lerwick Sheriff Court for having cocaine in his town address.

Dan Inkster, 32, of Lyndhurst Place, pleaded guilty to possession of the Class A drug on 30th June last year.

The court heard Inkster had a previous conviction for possession dating back to 2016, when he was caught with ecstasy.

Inkster’s defence agent, belonging to an Aberdeen firm, was unable to attend Lerwick as the flights were fully booked and no local agents were available.

However, a letter was submitted from the joiner’s representatives which indicated the plea was agreed.

You will have to make sure you have no intention of possessing drugs in the future – SHERIFF IAN CRUICKSHANK

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie confirmed the circumstances outlined in the letter were what the Crown would otherwise have narrated.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank added: “Separately, the letter confirms to me the reasons why you had the drugs on this occasion and it also provides me with your personal circumstances.”

“I note you do have a previous conviction from 2016, when you were in possession of ecstasy on that occasion.

“You will have to make sure you have no intention of possessing drugs in the future.”

The fine was reduced from £400.