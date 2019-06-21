22nd June 2019
Mackenzie’s shop takes top award

The owner of the Mackenzie’s Farm Shop in Cunningsburgh has won a top award at this year’s Highland Show.

Hazel Mackenzie was announced as the regional winner of the Prince’s Countryside Fund and M&S Farm Resilience Award at the event on Thursday.

During the presentation, Ms Mackenzie was praised for the efforts that she and her husband Kenneth have made to ensure the long-term future of their croft near Cunningsburgh, by establishing a successful farm shop and café.

She said after the win: “At times, our desire to open a farm shop on the croft seemed like an impossible task, but since opening, the shop and café have gone from strength to strength.

“We pride ourselves on selling food that has complete traceability, low food miles and a very low carbon footprint; leaving as little impact on our precious surroundings as possible.”

The shop was completed in summer 2017.

One comment

  1. Stella Ross

    Absolutely brilliant and totally deserved. Delighted for Hazel, Kenneth and family!

    Reply

