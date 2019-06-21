22nd June 2019
Police appeal after theft and careless driving

Police are appealing for witnesses after two separate incidents.

Officers say there has been a theft by housebreaking at the Havly Cafe in Lerwick’s Charlotte Street.

The incident is said to have happened between 4pm on Wednesday and 7.45 am the next morning.

Police are also looking to speak to witnesses after a report of careless driving shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

That incident is said to have happened at the Brig o’ Fitch, when a black Peugeot was carrying out dangerous overtakes causing two white vehicles to take evasive action at the junction heading towards Scalloway.

Police are particularly keen to speak to the drivers of the white vehicles, one of which was described as a white “Berlingo-style” van.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Police Scotland in Shetland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or alternatively attend at Lerwick Police Station.

