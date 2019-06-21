22nd June 2019
Shetland finish fourth in Ynys Môn after defeat

The Shetland football team suffered a heavy defeat to the Isle of Man on Friday.

Isle of Man won 5-0 to clinch a bronze place at the Ynys Môn Island Games football tournament.

After going down to a narrow 2-1 defeat to the host team yesterday, the Isle of Man proved too strong for Shetland today.

After an even start, Rhys Oates fired Isle of Man ahead midway through the first half, and only a spectacular save from Saul Swanson minutes later kept it at 1-0.

Buoyed by the goal, Shetland then had to withstand a fair bit pf pressure and were relieved to go into the break, trailing by just the one goal, having also seen the ball cannon back off their bar.

Starting the second half strongly, they came tantalisingly close to drawing level, with an effort that was cleared off the line.

There were more defensive heroics at the other end when Jack Clubb hacked the ball off the line, but the all-important second goal arrived midway through the half, when Connor Regan turned in Oates cross past his own goalkeeper.

From there, and looking to get back into the game, Shetland lost their shape – and three more goals in a disastrous five-minute spell. A deep free-kick headed back across goal fell invitingly for Oates to clinically drill the ball home, before another quick counter-attack saw Daniel Simpson fire home after Lee Gale’s shot had been blocked.

Their misery was complete when a long ball pumped forward saw Swanson misjudge, allowing Oates to complete his hat-trick at the second attempt.

Shetland manager Kevin Main said after the match that he was “sick of hard luck stories this week”.

“It was an extremely competitive match and one we were expecting. They won this competition two years ago, we watched that final and they’re a physically strong bunch of boys”.

Despite the defeat, Main’s players can be proud of their exploits and he added: ““It’s been an absolutely incredible week.

“It’s been full of full of highs”.

This fourth place finish represents Shetland’s best footballing performance at an island games since winning the gold medal at the home games in 2005.

 

