Viking Mead to launch crowdfunding campaign to create new brewery

Shetland mead producer Viking Mead Ltd says it will unveil a crowdfunding effort to fund ambitious growth plans which include the creation of a new brewery in Voe.

The organisation is planning to launch the campaign on 27th June.

It comes after plans were revealed last year to convert the former Olnafirth Primary School into a brewery.

When completed, Shetland Mead say the brewery will be capable of producing around 3,000 litres of product per week.

Founder of Viking Mead, Alistair Morgan, said: “We would be delighted to see Shetland people participate and are offering early subscribers the chance to become our first ‘Skalds’ with their names etched on the brewery wall.

“Mead is an absolutely outstanding drink with roots going back to Viking times. It’s our mission to make it global, and we want to engage with modern-day Vikings who want to join us on this adventure.”

Ahead of the official worldwide launch, Viking Mead is giving local people an early opportunity to sign up via a pre-launch page at https://tinyurl.com/y4rtky4k.