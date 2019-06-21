Watch – Eco-strike marches to Town Hall

22nd June 2019
The environmental group Eco Youth Shetland have led around 100 pupils from the new Anderson High to the Town Hall on Friday morning.

Replete with hi-vis jackets, the group chanted for climate justice as they marched up Hayfield Lane and down Cockatoo Brae.

Pupils from the Brae and Aith schools also took part, as well as bairns from the Sound Primary School.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison was waiting to greet the protesters outside the Town Hall, alongside councillors such as Stephen Leask, Emma Macdonald and SIC leader Steven Coutts.

The group were then invited inside the Town Hall to outline their demands to the council. They will ask the Shetland Islands Council to declare a climate emergency, as Orkney Islands Council did earlier this year.

 

 

  1. Saul Ritchie

    What an amazing turnout, thanks to everyone who participated. 👏🏻🙌🏻

  2. David Spence

    As long as people in power put the value of money ahead of anything else (capitalism) then we will never cease to destroying the planet until mother nature herself decides for us.

    For the life of the planet no amount of money can compare to what mother nature gives us.

    Earth’s nemesis is our banking systems and what they represent.

    As the Bibles says Timothy 6, 10 ‘ For the Love of Money is the root of all kinds of evil ‘.

