Watch – Eco-strike marches to Town Hall

The environmental group Eco Youth Shetland have led around 100 pupils from the new Anderson High to the Town Hall on Friday morning.

Replete with hi-vis jackets, the group chanted for climate justice as they marched up Hayfield Lane and down Cockatoo Brae.

Pupils from the Brae and Aith schools also took part, as well as bairns from the Sound Primary School.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison was waiting to greet the protesters outside the Town Hall, alongside councillors such as Stephen Leask, Emma Macdonald and SIC leader Steven Coutts.

The group were then invited inside the Town Hall to outline their demands to the council. They will ask the Shetland Islands Council to declare a climate emergency, as Orkney Islands Council did earlier this year.