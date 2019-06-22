New Eric Gray centre officially opened

The new Eric Gray centre had its official opening on Saturday morning.

Named ‘Eric Gray@Seafield’, the centre has been open to staff and service users since January of this year, but was declared officially open in a well-attended ceremony that involved local councillors, service users and staff.

Executive manager of adult services at the SIC, Claire Scott, called it a “great day of celebration” in her speech.

Speaking on behalf of the SIC, councillor Cecil Smith said that this was a “special occasion” and complimented the new facility, referring to it as a “spacious and modern building”.

Service users Martin Henderson, Craig Tilston, Shona Mair and Kayleigh-Ann Best cut the ribbons to open the building officially before family members were invited in to have a tour of the new centre.

The new centre was built to replace the previous Eric Gray centre, which is currently lying unoccupied across the road from the new building.

The old Eric Gray centre had reached full capacity, and while new Eric Gray@Seafield currently holds 68 service users, it will be able to hold more should the need arise.