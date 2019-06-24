25th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Aly & Phil concerts postponed after fiddler’s heart surgery

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Two Shetland concerts with Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have been postponed after fiddler Bain underwent open heart surgery

Aly Bain

Fiddler Bain “started to feel increasingly unwell” during the spring tour and was admitted to hospital urgently.

Last week surgeons operated on him and a triple heart bypass was successfully completed.

Along with long-standing musical companion Cunningham, Bain was due to play in Mareel and at Hillswick Hall in on 16th and 17th August respectively. The gigs have been cancelled and will be rearranged when Bain is recovered.

Bain and Cunningham say they have decided that August “is too soon for Aly to be back in the saddle and regrettably they will have to postpone all concerts for most of that month.”

It is hoped he will be well enough to play on 31st August at Eden Court in Inverness.

They added that it was the first time in their 33-year duo career that a tour had been cancelled due to ill health. “When Phil had his heart attack in 1997, he waited till after the tour!”

Tags:
Aly & Phil
Aly Bain
traditional music

More articles about Aly & Phil, Aly Bain and traditional music

Rosin at the ready as Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year draws near
Rosin at the ready as Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year draws near
17/04/2019
Shetland Folk Festival 2019 line-up revealed
Shetland Folk Festival 2019 line-up revealed
08/01/2019
PODCAST: Aly Bain on his passion for food, travel and music
PODCAST: Aly Bain on his passion for food, travel and music
27/04/2017
PODCAST: An ‘eejit’s guide’ to Shetland Folk Festival
PODCAST: An ‘eejit’s guide’ to Shetland Folk Festival
27/04/2017
‘It’s been a blast’ and Shetland Folk Festival has not even started yet
‘It’s been a blast’ and Shetland Folk Festival has not even started yet
27/04/2017
Immaculate performance as Aly and Phil make themselves at home
Immaculate performance as Aly and Phil make themselves at home
05/08/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top