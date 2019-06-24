Community urged to keep an eye out for vulnerable children

Folk are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for children at risk during the school holidays.

A national child protection organisation is urging everyone to help protect potentially vulnerable children over the summer.

Child Protection Committees Scotland (CPC Scotland) – a nationwide grouping of child protection professionals – hopes people will help play a part to keep children safe.

CPC Scotland chairman Alan Small said the holidays did not present a fun-filled, relaxing time for everyone.

“Most children in Shetland look forward to having lots of fun and free time during the school holidays but for some families the summer break can bring extra stress and pressure.

“In some cases, children might not be looked after or supervised properly, and some might even experience serious neglect.”

CPC Scotland stresses that everyone across the country is responsible for child welfare.

As well as being vigilant, Mr Small said it was essential to take action if anyone was concerned about a child during the school holidays.

“We’re simply asking people in Shetland to keep their eyes open for telltale signs that all is not well.

“Signs that a child might be at risk could include being alone and unsupervised, being out and about at all times of day or night or even going into ‘party’ flats.

“A vulnerable child might be very dirty or persistently hungry or have parents who are drunk in charge of them. If you’re at all worried, it’s important to take action.”