A 31-year-old man from Aberdeen will remain behind bars following a private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Kasim Javed faced a charge alleging possession of an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared from custody on Monday.

A second charge alleges that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

Javed made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.