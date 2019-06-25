26th June 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

New boss at business advice service

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A new manager has been appointed at the Business Gateway service.

The new Business Gateway manager Kirsten Nicolson.

Kirsten Nicolson takes up the role on 1st July having previously worked for Business Gateway in Orkney, the SIC’s economic development service, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and in the food and drink sector.

She said: “After my time in Orkney, I’m delighted to be back working in a Business Gateway role. I know that Business Gateway Shetland has provided invaluable support to a great number of local businesses over the last 10 years.

“My priority will be to ensure that we continue to offer innovative advice and support to Shetland businesses and I look forward to developing and promoting the service further.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking to establish or developing their existing business to get in touch if they need help, that’s what we’re here for and the service is completely free.”

Tags:
Business Gateway
Kirsten Nicolson

More articles about Business Gateway and Kirsten Nicolson

Inaugural business week is a success ‘beyond expectations’
Inaugural business week is a success ‘beyond expectations’
01/03/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top