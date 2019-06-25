New boss at business advice service

A new manager has been appointed at the Business Gateway service.

Kirsten Nicolson takes up the role on 1st July having previously worked for Business Gateway in Orkney, the SIC’s economic development service, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and in the food and drink sector.

She said: “After my time in Orkney, I’m delighted to be back working in a Business Gateway role. I know that Business Gateway Shetland has provided invaluable support to a great number of local businesses over the last 10 years.

“My priority will be to ensure that we continue to offer innovative advice and support to Shetland businesses and I look forward to developing and promoting the service further.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking to establish or developing their existing business to get in touch if they need help, that’s what we’re here for and the service is completely free.”